We mainly carry items that other kids have gently used, but are ready to pass on to a new home. Occasionally, we also stock "rescues"- overstock, defective or out of season items that are new with tags. We also carry upcycled clothing - by mending or reusing pieces to make something new. We hope to give old clothing a new life, in order to divert fashion waste.

Our entire collection is gender inclusive. We do not stock any items with gendered or sexualized language. We avoid overly gendered imagery, such as superheroes and princesses. We believe all genders can wear any item of clothing that they choose - be it dresses, skirts or tuxedos. We purposely organize our store only by size and season - never gender.

We are extremely selective about what we carry in our store. Every piece stands by our mission: To provide little humans comfortable and functional clothing at an affordable price. No itchy sweaters here - guaranteed!